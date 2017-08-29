Chipata Structures Built On Land Illegally Sold By PF Face Demolition

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says the demolition exercise of illegal structures built on a private land sold by Patriotic Front-PF cadres will take place soon.

Mr Kasolo has since written to the Chipata City Council to ensure those who have constructed on the said land are notified.

Mr Kasolo adds that the council risks being suspended if it fails to adhere to a directive as the matter is before the Ministry of Local Government.

PF cadres were recently stopped from selling plots on a private land belonging to former Contract Haulage-CH workers.

