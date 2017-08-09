Construction Resumes On ‘ILLEGAL’ Mass Media Road Reserve Land

In a surprise turn of events, construction of a wall fence has resumed on a piece of land reserved for a road and drainage system, in Lusaka’s Mass Media Area.

Early this year the local authority demolished a wall fence which was built on the said land on the basis that it was illegal and had contributed to houses flooding in the area.

Council Public Relations Manager, Brenda Katongola has warned the developer that the council will effect another demolition.

Government spent huge sums of money to unblock drainages in mass media area following flooding which instigated emergency drainage works to be carried out.