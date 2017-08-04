Copperbelt PF Youths Warn Senior Party Officials

PF youths on the Copperbelt have warned some senior party officials to stop aligning other party members to expelled Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili.

PF Ndola youth Geoffrey Chulu says the trend must stop as doing so is merely making Mr. Kambwili and all former PF officials popular.

Mr. Chulu says the continued harassment of Copperbelt members will divide the party which has resolved to support the candidature of Edgar Lungu for 2021 general elections.