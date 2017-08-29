Dr. Kasonde Interred

Health Minister Dr. Joseph Kasonde has been put to rest at Lusaka’s Memorial Park with President Edgar Lungu describing his death asa blow to the nation.

Speaking at the memorial Church Service at St. Ignatius Parish in Lusaka, President Lungu said Dr. Kasonde’s was a man who did not only keep the knowledge to himself but also shared it to other people such as current Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya who was then his deputy.

The late Dr. Kasonde who died at the age of 79 is survived by five children and the wife.