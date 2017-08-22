Ex Chipata Mayor Commits Suicide over Alleged Illegal Land Deals

Former Chipata Mayor Jealous Phiri has committed suicide over alleged illegal land deals.

His body was found in his car in a School pitch west of Chipata town in a highly densely populated compound called Referendum.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya has confirmed the death of the former mayor whom he says was facing several cases of obtaining money by false pretences in relation to illegal land deals.

He was on police bond before he committed suicide.

His body has been deposited in the Chipata Central Hospital Mortuary.