Ex-Government Employees Reject Partial Terminal Benefits Payment

Former government employees in Lusaka have rejected a Five Hundred Thousand Kwacha each, as part-payment to their terminal benefits.
This is the second time the ex-workers are rejecting the offer after the initial four hundred thousand kwacha.
The retirees, who matched to the ministry of justice have described the offer as an injustice to humanity.
The former government workers have for a numbers of years been pushing for their dues.
