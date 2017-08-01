Father of Slain Livingstone Man Vows To Seek Legal Redress

Father of a Livingstone man who was shot by officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife and later died has vowed to seek redress.

A tearful Jerom Chicha senior says he is having a difficult time to bear the reality that his son, Jerom Chicha senior’s decision to stop on a road along the National Park would warrant firing of live ammunition.

He wants the higher authority to summon the named wildlife officers to give evidence of the alleged crime committed by his late son.