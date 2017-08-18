FODEP Calls For Clear Mining Resources Sharing

The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP-has called for a clear development policy and legal clarifications in the mining sector.
FODEP National Secretary, Jacob Goma says such guidelines will ensure proper understanding on the operations of the mines in Zambia.
Speaking during a sensitization meeting, Mr. Goma noted that there is need for policies to safeguard people living in mine areas.
