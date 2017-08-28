HH, GBM’S Alleged Seditious Case Fails to Take Off

The case in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his Vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba were charged with unlawful assembly and seditious practices has failed to take off again.

When the case came up before Ndola magistrate John Mbuzi at the Luanshya Magistrate court, defense lawyer Mulilo Kabesha presented two medical reports stating that both Mr. Hichilema and Mr. Mwamba were sick.

The two leaders have been separately charged with seditious practices and jointly charged with unlawful assembly that took place on September 26, 2016.