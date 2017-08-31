Jacqueline Mwiindwa Acquitted

The Lusaka High Court has acquitted Jacqueline Mwiindwa, a Health Care Administrator who was accused of killing her husband.

In acquitting Jacqueline, High Court Judge Charles Chanda said the prosecution failed to establish prema-facie case against the accused as the case stuck deeply in the realm of speculation.

Jacqueline was accused of killing her husband Kofi Milumbe by running over him in October 2016.