Juvenile Testifies in Suspected Hubby Murderer’s Case

A juvenile has testified that murder suspect Jacqueline Mwindwa allegedly grabbed her children from her husband’s house because she was not of the idea that a 16-year-old maid should be taking care their children.

Meanwhile, brother of the deceased, Chrispine Milumbe has told High Court Judge Charles Chanda that the deceased told him that Jacqueline had dragged him with her vehicle when he attempted to prevent her from driving away with the children.

It is alleged that on October 28, 2016. Jacqueline murdered Kofi Milimbe following a dispute that ensued between the couple.

