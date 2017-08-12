Kamba Warns Kambwili

PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairman, Kennedy Kamba has warned expelled Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili to desist from attacking President Edgar Lungu.
He says the PF is ready to meet Dr. Kambwili in Luanshya through the vote.
Dr. Kambwili has been critical of President Edgar Lungu’s leadership since he was expelled a few weeks ago.
