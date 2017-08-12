Kambwili Confers With HH

The embattled Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu is so scared that he would soon start accusing monkeys at State House of wanting to stand in 2021.

Mr. Kambwili says he regrets having campaigned for President Edgar Lungu in previous elections.

He said this shortly after visiting the incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe.