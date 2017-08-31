Kanyama Burnt Girl Stops Eating

A 12-year-old girl severely burned with kerosene currently hospitalized at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has stopped eating.

The victim, who succumbed to burn injuries, has been refusing to eat for the past three days.

The girl was allegedly set ablaze last week by the mother after she accused the victim of stealing forty kwacha.

Doctors are now contemplating to insert a feeding tube to prevent undernourishment.

This came to light when a group of Lusaka residents visited her at UTH to offer financial and spiritual support.