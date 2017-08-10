Kasama Farmers Storm Minister’s Office over Payments

Farmers and agro dealers have stormed the office of Provincial Minister Brian Mundubile demanding their payments.

Last year, government made the agro dealers to give farmers inputs on account that it will pay on behalf of the farmers through the E-vulture system but to no avail till date.

Farmers have since vowed to take advantage of President Edgar Lungu’s scheduled visit to officiate at this year’s KusefyaPangw’ena traditional ceremony of the Bemba Speaking People on Saturday to have their issues settled.

Meanwhile there was confusion between Patriotic Front PF cadres and Farmers at the office of the Provincial Minister.