Lundazi District Cooperative Union Allegedly Swindling Farmers

Kajilime ward councillor David Mutika has expressed displeasure over alleged continued swindling of famers by the camp agriculture committees in his ward.

Mr Mutika has told MUVI TV NEWS that cooperatives are forced to pay a sum of 850 Kwacha per year for unknown use.

He says the cooperatives are also made to pay 50 Kwacha towards the repairing of motor bikes for camp extension officers which is supposed to be the duty of government.

He has since appealed to the ministry of agriculture to get rid of the committees which he says are not serving the interest of farmers.