MAAMBA Collieries Owed 40 Million Us Dollars By ZESCO

Despite a milestone achieved in the construction of Maamba Collieries Limited in Southern Province, its operations have been affected by a huge debt that the country’s parastatal electricity firm owes.
Management at the privately owned thermal power plant has confirmed that it is owed over forty million dollars for power supplied to ZESCO.
