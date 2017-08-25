Mansa’s down U.B Market Contractor Abandons Project

Government has described the contractor working on the Down U.B Market in Mansa, Luapula Province as elusive and playful.
Mansa District Commissioner James Nyenjele has revealed that the contractor has abandoned the site and is untraceable.
AfriWoods Construction and Development Limited was awarded the contract two years ago, with a completion period of eight months.
But despite adequate funding from government, the contractor has not been consistent.
