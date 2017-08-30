Mulungushi Boss ‘In Trouble As Workers Present Sexual Harassment Evidence’

Workers at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre are to submit evidence of sexual harassment to their principle employer, the Industrial Development Corporation–IDC.

This is in a bid to back claims of alleged sexual harassment by Mulungushi International Conference centre general manager.

Recently the workers made terrifying revelations of sexual harassment by their General Manager.

Hotel and Catering Union, General Secretary, Leviticus Mwanza says the affected workers are expected to present evidence this Friday.

Meanwhile, the workers have called off their protest.