‘Naked’ Tayali in Lone Protest, Stopped From Presenting Petition to IG

Chilufya Tayali has staged a lone protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

A placard carrying Tayali marched from Lusaka’s Freedom statute to force headquarters.

Tayali, who is Economic and Equity Party leader is petitioning Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja on grounds of professional incompetence.

At Force Headquarters, Tayali was, however, stopped from going ahead to present the petition to the IG because he was half naked.

In the petition, Tayali is demanding Kanganja’s immediate resignation failure to which he should change his attitude towards work and start acting professionally.

Tayali says there are many cases of arbitrary arrests of innocent people which are congesting the detention facilities.

He says under Kanganja’s command, the police are fond of arresting and detaining people even over matters such as personal differences, debt, holding a different political or personal opinion from the ruling party.

Tayali says it is sad that even roads have continued being filled with traffic police officers despite Minister of Home Affairs having banned unlawful road blocks.