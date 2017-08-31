Ndola Market Arsonist Jailed 2-Year

The Ndola Magistrate Court has sentenced a 30-year-old charcoal loader to two years imprisonment for causing a fire at Kapalala market in Masala on Wednesday.

Luckson Ngabala of Kabushi Township admitted the charge of criminal recklessness and negligence when he appeared before Magistrate Oswald Chibalo.

Ngabala confessed that he has no right to lighta brazier in the market.

Brief facts read before the court were that Ngabala lit a brazier to warm himself on Wednesday night.

In mitigation, Ngabala asked for forgiveness from the court and the traders.

Magistrate Chibalo ruled that he was sending Ngabala to prison to protect his life.

The magistrate hopes that the punishment will be a deterrent to would-be offenders because the country has seen an increase in the burning of markets.