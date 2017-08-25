NESAWU Disappointed With Mopani Jobs Cut Threats

The National Energy Sector and Allied Workers’ Union – NESAWU is disappointed with Mopani Copper Mines’ never-ending arm-twisting tack-ticks concerning government’s resolve to wean off from subsidies on all power consumers and migrate them to cost-reflective tariffs.

NESAWU General Secretary, Manson Mutambosays now that copper prices have rebound to above six thousand dollars per a tonne and adequate power is being supplied to the mines, it is surprising to see Mopani Copper Mines refusing to pay the new tariffs.

He says NESAWU is in support of government’s position that Mopani, CEC and ZECSO should quickly conclude their negotiations and sign a new Power Purchase Agreement that would incorporate the 2017 industry-wide tariffs.

He further questions why the mines should continue receiving subsidized electricity if poor Zambians are paying cost-reflective tariffs which were adjusted upwards by 75%.

Mopani mine has threatened to lay off 4700 workers following a standoff between MCM, CEC and ZESCO.