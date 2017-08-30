No Foul Play In Kapalala Market Fire-Ndola Mayor

A large portion of Kapalala market in Ndola has been burnt to ashes.

The fire that swept through the market, which is part of Main Masala Market, is reported to have started around 01:00hours.

Ndola Mayor, Amon Chisenga says the fire was caused by a burning brazier that was left by traders who were offloading charcoal.

Meanwhile, Police in Ndola have arrested a 30 year old man for criminal recklessness and negligence which led to the fire outbreak at Kapalala market.

Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga says the man left a fully lit brazier when he went to offload charcoal from a truck thirty minutes after midnight.

The police commissioner says the man will appear in court on Thursday.

And, Ms. Katanga says twelve people have been arrested for looting and will be charged accordingly.