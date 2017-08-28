Nyirenda Cautious With World Cup Qualifier against Algeria

National Team Coach Wedson Nyirenda says the World Cup Qualifier against Algeria will not be easy for Zambia.
Nyirenda, however, says he has a new team with fresh blood that will need to blend in the team within five days.
Nyirenda says Algeria is a force in African football and his team will approach the game with caution.
Twenty-six players has so far reported for camp out of the 31 provisional Squad called for camp.
