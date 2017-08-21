PEP Calls Improved governance Reforms

Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP President Sean Tembo says Zambia should seriously commit to a number of reforms in the country.
Mr Tembo says Zambia requires reforms in the judicial and electoral reforms to avoid disputes after elections.
He says that the arrest of opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his subsequent release is clear indication that the country needs reforms.
