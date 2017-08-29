Police Officer Has No Evidence in UPND Youths’ Riot Case

A detective sergeant has told the court that he has no evidence to prove that UPND Youth Remmy Mukoba and five others participated in a riot.

Kabwisa Lyamba, a detective sergeant has told Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma that he did not see the six rioting nor cause malicious damage to property at the Lusaka High Court.

This is in a case in which Mukoba and five others are accused of rioting and damaging property belonging to government on December 15, 2016.