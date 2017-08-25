Politicians Urged Love One Another

Politicians in the country have been urged not to harbor ill-will and hurt against one another.

Church of God Provincial Overseer Bishop Naison Nyonyo says it is sad to see what is happening in the country’s political space.

He says no one will respect Zambians for along as there is disunity in the country.

And Bishop Nyonyo has disclosed that his Church is holding the 38th general conference to bury differences that have happened in the past.