Prayers to Thank God over HH’S Release Set for Thursday

A cross section of Church, Civil Society Organisations, political party leaders and ordinary citizens are this Thursday expected to be part of believers that will gather for prayers at the Cathedral of Holy Cross.

This is in a day of prayer to thank God over the release of UPND President,Haikainde Hichilema.

International Fellowship of Christian Churches President, Bishop Simon Chihana says there is need to thank God for the release of Mr. Hichilema and the brokering of peace spearheaded by many other stakeholders like the commonwealth.

Bishop Chihana was speaking to MUVI TV NEWS in Lusaka.