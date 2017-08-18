President ECL, Police Officer Case Deferred

Judgement in a matter where a police reserve officer, Peter Habasimbi is accused of uttering an insulting statement against President Edgar Lungu has been deferred.

Lusaka Magistrate Silvia Munyinya told the court that the judgement is not ready.

It is alleged that Habasimbi with intent to bring the president’s name into ridicule published an insulting matter by word of mouth on April 26th 2017.