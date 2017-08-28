President Lungu Declares Tuesday A National Mourning Day For Late Dr. Kasonde

President Edgar Lungu has declared Tuesday, August 29, 2017 a day of national morning in honour of the late Minister of Health, Dr. Joseph Kasonde, who died last Friday.

President Lungu has also accorded the former Health Minister a state funeral.

The late Kasonde 79, died at Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospital-UTH.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Roland Msiska in a statement availed to MUVI TV NEWS said all flags on Tuesday must fly at half-mast and programmes of an entertainment nature on both radio and television should be cancelled or postponed.

The late Dr. Kasonde’s funeral is being held at his residence situated at plot 2303/Sub L, Ibex hill in Lusaka.