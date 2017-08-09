President Lungu, HH Eager To Dialogue – Commonwealth Secretary General

President Edgar Lungu and opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema have committed to dialogue during separate extensive meetings with commonwealth officials in the past two days.

Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland says the road map for dialogue will be facilitated by her office.

She is optimistic that there will be no delays for the process of dialogue to start as both parties seem very willing.

Ms Scotland says various issues concerning the constitution and its implementation were raised.

She adds that both parties have since agreed to forego the past and look forward to 2021 for the sake of building peace in the country.