President Lungu Warns Mopani

President Edgar Lungu says government will not hesitate to cut ties with Mopani Copper Mines if the mining firm continues to go against laid down terms and conditions.

Mr. Lungu says he is there to protect the interest of workers.

Speaking at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola shortly after arriving from Lusaka, Mr. Lungu wondered why certain former government officials have been criticizing him on the welfare of miners.

He accused the unnamed former officials of conniving with mines in Luanshya, Mufulira and Kitwe to create instability.

The president has since held meetings with Mopani Copper Mines management, union and miners in Mufulira and Kitwe.