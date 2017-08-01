Prophet ‘With Powers to Raise the Dead’ In Court

A woman of Lusaka has told the Lusaka Magistrate Court how she was allegedly swindled by a Prophet who claimed to have powers of raising her deceased husband back to life.

Beatrice Kasonde says the Prophet demanded money in the sum of Ten Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy in the process of bringing her husband back to life.

Kasonde who referred to the Prophet as papa said the accused also asked for money to buy beer for police officers whom he intended to engage in getting her deceased husband from the grave as they were not supposed to be sober.