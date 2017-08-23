Religious Minister’s Contempt Case Adjourned

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has adjourned the matter in which religious affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili is facing contempt of court.

This is in a case in which the minister has been dragged to court by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over the said offence.

Resident magistrate IreenWishimanga adjourned the matter due to the absence of the accused.

The matter comes up on September 11, 2017