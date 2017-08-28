Several UNZA Students Fail To Sit For Exams

Several Students at the University of Zambia-UNZA have not been allowed to sit for examination due to none payment of fees.

The students mostly those in the final year say this is despite them paying more than thirty seven percent of the total fees.

They say the money they paid has instead been backdated to arrears that were not cleared in previous years.

But UNZA Public Relations Manager Damaseke Chibale argues all students that have paid thirty seven percent have sat for examinations.

Mr Chibale says the affected students must verify with the university information office.