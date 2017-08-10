Shops Built On Zaffico Land demolished In Lusaka

A combined team of state and council police last night demolished some shops illegally built on a piece of land belonging to the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation-ZAFFICO-in Lusaka.
Some residents allegedly encroached on the piece of land in question claiming it was part of their benefits as former workers of the company.
The same land is also allegedly being claimed by an investor.
