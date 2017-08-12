Slain Ndola Police Officers Put To Rest

Two police officers who were killed by suspected criminals in an exchange of gunfire on Tuesday have been put to rest at Kansenshi Cemetery in Ndola.

The burial of Detective Sergeants Francis Kunda and Ben Chilubula was preceded by a funeral church service that was held at the Cathedral church.

The duos’ shooting came shortly after thieves stole three hundred thousand Kwacha at Star Bakery.

Police managed to shoot dead two criminals while the other two suspects are on the run.