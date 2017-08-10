State Delays Judgment in Nevers Mumba Criminal Trespass Case

The state has caused delay for judgement to be delivered in a matter in which MMD President, Nevers Mumba is facing a charge of criminal trespass, and another of giving false information to a public officer.
The state has failed to file written submissions as earlier ordered by the court to solidify the claims against Mumba.
They have since sought leave to file the submissions out of time.
