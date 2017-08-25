Two Witnesses Testify In Kofi Milumbe Murder Case

Two witness have testified that they found the late Kofi Milumbe lying unconscious on Bayuni Road with a torn trousers.
This is in a matter where a Health Administrator Jacqueline is accused of killing her husband.
Mwaba Chafwila an Investigations Officer and Charles Machila also told High Court Judge Charles Chanda that the deceased sustained a broken leg and a deep cut on his forehead.
