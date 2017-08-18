UN Shame Zambians Shunning HIV Testing

The United Nations has shamed Zambians who have not tested to know their HIV status.
UN Country Representative, Janet Rogan says ignorance is deadly.
Meanwhile, Ms. Rogan has commended people who are aware about their status and are living positively.
She is eager to see how the announced policy of compulsory HIV testing will be implemented.
The UN should not play double standards on their position on HIV/AIDS programming. It is the same UN which initiated the International Human Rights and for over three decades they have been advocating for Human Rights Based Approach to Programming. Those who do not go to government hospitals because they have a choice, should not exploit the poor and vulnerable Zambians who depends on public health facilities. Our poor people already have a burden of looking for money to buy almost every medicine as our health facilities always give poor citizens prescriptions. We cannot be blindfolded by this capitalist business cartel of making the pharmaceutical companies who make and sell ARVs make abnormal profits by increasing demand for ARVs in Zambia in the name of attaining selfish goals. You don’t end or prevent HIV infection at the point of testing people. Its at the point of having sex. We are dealing with the symptoms instead of dealing with the rootcause. Reduce poverty among our women and girls so that they stop selling sex to those with purchasing power. Invest in real prevention strategies which are interventions before sex unlike manipulating prevention by forcing people to start treatment in order for capitalists and petty bourgeoisies to make business deals by all means. Let’s revert to real prevention and make laws that address the rootcause. Zambia is not ready to force people to know their HIV status because we have no capacity to train, engage and sustain human resource that can handle post HIV results and its social, emotional and financial implications.
UN is pursuing AGENDA 21 that seeks to reduce the population of Africans. It’s sad that our leaders are either ignorant or were offered money as inducucement to make such a law.