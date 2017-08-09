Unfulfilled Political Promises Worry Solwezi Residents

Residents of Kyalalakunla compound in Solwezi district are concerned that the elected leadership in the area has failed to deliver on its promises.

Ward committee chairperson, Kennedy Nshimbi cites roads and provision of piped water as some of the amenities that the leadership has failed to deliver.

And when contacted area MP Stafford Mulusa and ward councillor Bernard Sokotela admits failure in fulfilling the elections promises, saying the challenges will be addressed.