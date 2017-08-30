UPND Reconciliatory Tone Applauded

A clergy man has hailed the stance taken by UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema to bury the past and forge ahead.

Bishop John Mambo says the UPND leader’s speech during the Church service at Cathedral of the Holy Cross during the thanks giving service can be liken to the one late South President, Nelson Mandela gave when he was realised from prison in 1991.

He says the country must forge ahead and is now looking forward to President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hichilema meeting in further buildup towards dialogue.

Bishop Mambo was speaking to MUVI TV News.

Mr. Hichilema during the church service disclosed that he has forgiven people that arrested and subsequently imprisoned him for 127 days.