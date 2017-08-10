ZICA Launches CA Zambia

The Zambia Institute of Chartered accountants-ZICA-has launched the chartered accountants Zambia and Diploma in accountancy, a profession that meets all education international standards.

Speaking at the launch in Lusaka, ZICA chief executive officer, Hapenga Kabeta says the two programs are meant to perfect the professionalism of accountants in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Professor, Nkandu Luo has condemned the giving of honorary doctorate degrees.