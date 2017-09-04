4 Trucks Laden With 651 Mukula Tree Logs Intercepted In Kasempa

Four tucks laden with 651Mukula tree logs have been intercepted inKasempa District of North-western Province.

The trucks were as they were coming from Mufumbweenroute to Lusaka and were being driven by Zambian drivers without any required documentations.

North-western Province Commissioner of Police AuxensioDakawho confirmed the incident says all the drivers have arrested and among them was Chinese national said to be the buyer of the logs.

Mr Daka has also disclosed that Chief Munyambala has since claimed ownership of the trucks and has told the police that he engaged drivers to sell the logs with the aim of raising money for the traditional ceremony.

And a Catholic commission for justice and peace member Lewis Miyanda has called for fair application of the law against all those involved in the vice.

The illegal trafficking of Mukula tree logs has continued in the Province despite several warnings and arrests.