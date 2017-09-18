$721 Million Spent On Road Maintenance Every Year

National Road Fund Agency-NRFA says there is a backlog of roads requiring maintenance across the country.

NRFA Manager- Public Relations Alphonsius Hamachila reveals that a total of four hundred road maintenance projects are being implemented at the moment using moneys realized from toll gates.

Mr Hamachila says about seven hundred twenty one million dollars is needed every year to maintain the road network in the country.

He was responding to a MUVI TV QUERY on how the Agency is ploughing back to Zambians from 2013 when the road tolling project was effected.