Agri Businesses Seize $1 Trillion Food Market

The power of entrepreneurs and the free market is driving Africa’s economic growth from food production.

According to the latest Africa Agriculture Status Report launched recently, high value food made in Africa will substitute imports.

The National Union of Small-scale Farmers of Zambia says the development provides opportunities for small farmers and agribusiness.

Union Director-general Frank Kayula notes that this needs policies that will support this growth for the African farmer.

The food market is expected to be worth more than 1 trillion dollars each year by 2030.