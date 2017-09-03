Construction Of Mufumbwe’s Kalende School Laboratory Abandoned

Attaining quality results in science related subjects still remains far-fetchedreality for pupils in Mufumbwe District owing to lack of functional laboratories to conduct experiments.

Most Secondary Schools in the district rely on mobile laboratories to for their examinations while other laboratories under construction have been abandoned.

The case in point isKalende Day Secondary School whose laboratory project which started in 2002 has not been completed.

Parents Teachers Association-PTA Chairperson Godfrey Kapalu says efforts to have answers on why such works have been abandoned have been fruitless.

This came to light after Mufumbwe Member of Parliament Eliot Kamondo visited the school to check on projects.

—/Cue In/—