Construction Works On Nachipoma Road Elates Magoye Residents

By
Editor
-
1
303

Motorists and other road users in Magoye Constituency in Mazabuka District are happy with construction works done on Nachipoma Road.
One of the motorist Misheck Chilokota says the commencement of the works is welcome as it will lessen the transport challenges the residents have been facing in the area.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY