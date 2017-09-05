Court Gives Kamanga Benefit Of Doubt

Football Association of Zambia-FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has been given a benefit of doubt by the Ndola Magistrate court for failing to appear before court.

This is in a matter in which Damiano Mutale and Kelvin Chipili have sued Kamanga for allegedly abusing his office when he directed that FAZ settles the lodging fees amounting to over Twenty Four Thousand Kwacha.

The amount was incurred by four non-FAZ officials who were part of his campaign team and were lodged at Savoy hotel between January and December 31, 2016.

Lawyers representing the complainants submitted before Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi that Kamanga disregarded the court and that it was therefore proper for the warrant of arrest to be issued.

Iven Mulenga of Mulenga and company added that the notice of summons were delivered to the accused before he left for Algeria.

But Kamanga’s lawyer David Chakoleka argued that his client was not disrespectful to the court because records showed that the proceedings were brought before court for the first time in revelation for the matter.

Magistrate Mbuzi has since adjourned the matter to September 28, 2017.