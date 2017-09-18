Credentials Verification Should Not Send Panic among Teachers-ZNUT

The Zambia National Union of Teachers -ZNUT-has urged Teachers not to panic over the ongoing verification of credentials by the Teaching Council of Zambia.

ZNUT General Secretary Newman Bbubala says there is no need for the exercise to instill fear in teachers as it is not meant to discredit the teaching profession but to polish up the system.

Mr Bbubala was reacting to revelations that the number of teachers found with fake certificates has increased from 498 to 560.